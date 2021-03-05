According to Local Government Minister July Moyo, President Emmerson Mnangagwa initiated the looming displacement of more than 12 000 villagers from their native lands in Chilonga, Chiredzi.

The villagers are facing eviction, to pave way for lucerne grass farming, a project to be implemented by local dairy company Dendairy.

The government has come under criticism amid the plans to evict the about 12,500 Shangaan/ Tsonga tribesmen from their ancestral land in Chilonga village south of the district capital of Chiredzi.

Meanwhile, a presentation by Moyo disclosed information to the effect that Mnangagwa is the force behind the pending eviction of villagers, having initiated the plan.

-Zwnews

Read part of the presentation below: