The government says the country’s wheat provides three months cover at an allocation rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month.

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa announced this during post cabinet briefing this afternoon.

Zimbabwe imports some of its wheat requirements, this has seen the rise in price of bread recently.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa also noted that Cabinet has considered and approved the Initial Report of the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography.

She advised the nation that government takes note of the Protocols’ Guidelines & will strengthen awareness & dissemination of the Optional Protocol to stakeholders.

“Government will continue to implement measures that promote, protect and respect the rights of children,” she said.

Zwnews