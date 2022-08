Mikhail Gorbachev, a Russian former and final Soviet Union leader has died.

He was 91.

Gorbachev was one of the most historic figures of the late 20th century who ended the Cold War bloodlessly.

He presided over the collapse of the Eurasia transcontinental USSR.

The Soviet Union, officially the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), was a transcontinental country that spanned much of Eurasia from 1922 to 1991.

Gorbachev was its eighth and final leader in 1991.

