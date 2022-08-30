The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has responded to the complaint raised by main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over nomination fees.

CCC says it has invoked a constitutional complaints mechanism to oppose the exorbitant nomination and voters’ roll fees gazetted by the ZEC.

In response, ZEC has since advised CCC that it will discuss the matter and come with feedback to the party.

For nomination, presidential election candidates in 2023 have to pay US$20 000, up from US$1 000 in 2018.

Aspiring Members of Parliament must now fork out US$1 000, up from US$50 in 2018.

The opposition has described the steep hike in fees as prohibitive and unconstitutional.

In terms of the Constitution, one of ZEC’s main functions is:”To receive and consider complaints from the public and to take such action in regard to the complaints as it considers appropriate.”

Zwnews