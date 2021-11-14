The Warriors are missing some key team players like captain Knowledge Musona, Marshall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere, Teenage Hadebe, Tendayi Darikwa and Jordan Zemura ahead of the game.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and defender Divine Nakamba are also out of the tie after sustaining injuries.

But the team will be bosted by the return of defender Alec Mudimu, who has served his yellow card suspension.

Warriors XI: Mvula Tymon , Murwira Godknows, Takwara Gerald, Mudimu Alec, Kangwa Bruce, Madzongwe Kelvin, Kamusoko Thabani, Wadi Ishmael, Billiat Khama(c), Mahachi Kuda, Moyo David.

