Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo (76) has died. Mr Moyo, who had been unwell for some time, was in September replaced with Dr Mike Bimha as acting Secretary for Information and Publicity.

He was 76.

Moyo died this afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

He joined the nationalist movement in 1968 as a member of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU).

Moyo left the country in 1968 heading to Zambia. Whilst in Zambia, senior officials of ZAPU agreed to send Khaya-Moyo to school. He was enrolled at the University of Zambia and in 1969 he graduated with a diploma in Social Sciences.

He received military training in Russia and Cuba and he attended the Malt, Geneva and Lancaster Conference which resulted in the Lancaster House Agreement together with Joshua Nkomo.

After 1980, he became an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and in 1983, he was appointed to be an undersecretary in the Ministry of Justice. In 1989, he was elected to be a member of the ZANU PF’s Central Committee.

