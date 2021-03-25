The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has taken a swipe at former Warriors international Alois Bunjira regarding the national team’s travel arrangements.

Part of Bunjira’s story reads:

So I am hearing, the National Soccer team (The Warriors) left for Botswana via Johannesburg this afternoon. Some were saying they were driving from here (Harare) to Johannesburg, then Botswana. However,I am reliably informed they could not use the CAPS United bus to Botswana, because of some bureaucratic issues.

So they flew from RG Mugabe Airport to OR Tambo airport, before connecting to Gaborone.From Gaborone they will then travel by road to Francistown…for the match that is on tomorrow evening in Francistown.

Fair and fine, we will get to Francistown eventually. But was that the best route to get there or scientifically the best, amid the issues of no flights from Gabs to Francistown? Considering we had players that travelled from Europe and trained at the terrible Raylton sports club (which was surprising and sad), could we not find better travelling arrangements?

For starters Why didn’t we have the team camping in Bulawayo and then take a coach across to Francistown, which is less than 200km from Bulawayo? Bulawayo has got got hotels and nice training venues. Logistically it was the simplest thing to do… in my view.

Alternatively, why couldn’t the team, fly to Bulawayo and then hire a Coach from Bulawayo to Francistown?Remember, they will still have to drive from Gabs to Francistown, which is about 500km.

However, ZIFA says Bunjira’s statement is malicious and would put the name of the association into disrepute:

