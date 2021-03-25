Botswana Football Association (BFA) which is the supreme authority on matters of football in Botswana, is readying up the field that will host the Zimbabwe vs Botswana match this evening.
BFA says the stadium (Obed Itani Chilume Stadium) has been fumigated and everybody out here has been cleared of Covid-19.
Stay tuned for the Botswana line-up as we await the 1800hrs clash between Botswana and Zimbabwe in the 2021 TOTAL AFCON QUALIFIER, GROUP H.
The match commissioner will be El Hadji Amadou Kane (Senegal), Referee Assessor will be Malang DIEDHIOU (Senegal) while COVID-19 Officer will be Brahim Abderrahmane from Mauritania.
Zimbabwe’s First XI vs Botswana
KO 6PM
Talbert Shumba
Takudzwa Chimwemwe
Onismor Bhasera
Teenage Hadebe
Jimmy Dzingai
Thabani Kamusoko
Ovidy Karuru
Kudakwashe Mahachi
Perfect Chikwende
Knowledge Musona
Terrence Dzvukamanja
-Zwnews