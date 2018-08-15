Chidzambwa calls England born defenders for 2019 Afcon Qualifier

2019 Afcon: Sunday Chidzamba has named a strong line up of foreign based warriors who will make the final squad to face Congo in Brazzaville on 10 September, 2018. Most of the players are based in South Africa with a few from Europe and Zimbabwe league.

There is no representative from Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.

The foreign contingent include England born defenders Tendai Darikwa, Nottingham Forest, and Adam Chicksen of Bradford City.

Zimbabwe is drawn in tough group G with Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo and Liberia.

Goalkeepers

George Chigova – Polokwane

Donovan Bernard – Ngezi Platinum

Edmore Sibanda – Witbank

Talbert Shumba – Chapungu

DEFENDERS

Devine Lunga – Golden Arrows

Tendai Darikwa – Nottingham Forest

Alec Mudimu – CEFN Druids

Costa Nhamoinesu – Sparta Prague

Teenage Hadebe – Kaizer Chiefs

Kelvin Moyo – FC Platinum

Eric Chipeta – Cape Umoya Utd

Adam Chicksen – Branford City

Byron Madzokere – Yadah

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi – Orlando Pirates

Tafadzwa Kutinyu – Azam

Ovidy Karuru – Amazulu

Marvellous Nakamba – Club Bragge

Richard Hachiro – Herentals

Talent Chawapiwa – Baroka

Kuda Mahachi – Orlando

Leeroy Mavhunga – Yadah

STRIKERS

Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs

Knowledge Musona – Anderlecht

Evans Rusike – Supersport

Kelly Lunga – SC Bonner

Terrence Dzvukamanja – Bidvest wits

Nyasha Mushekwi – Daliang Yigang

Tinotenda Chibharo – FK Sloboda