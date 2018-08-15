Chidzambwa calls England born defenders for 2019 Afcon Qualifier

2019 Afcon: Sunday Chidzamba has named a strong line up of foreign based warriors who will make the final squad to face Congo in Brazzaville on 10 September, 2018. Most of the players are based in South Africa with a few from Europe and Zimbabwe league.
There is no representative from Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.
The foreign contingent include England born defenders Tendai Darikwa, Nottingham Forest, and Adam Chicksen of Bradford City.
Zimbabwe is drawn in tough group G with Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo and Liberia.
Goalkeepers
George Chigova – Polokwane
Donovan Bernard – Ngezi Platinum
Edmore Sibanda – Witbank
Talbert Shumba – Chapungu
DEFENDERS
Devine Lunga – Golden Arrows
Tendai Darikwa – Nottingham Forest
Alec Mudimu – CEFN Druids
Costa Nhamoinesu – Sparta Prague
Teenage Hadebe – Kaizer Chiefs
Kelvin Moyo – FC Platinum
Eric Chipeta – Cape Umoya Utd
Adam Chicksen – Branford City
Byron Madzokere – Yadah
MIDFIELDERS
Marshall Munetsi – Orlando Pirates
Tafadzwa Kutinyu – Azam
Ovidy Karuru – Amazulu
Marvellous Nakamba – Club Bragge
Richard Hachiro – Herentals
Talent Chawapiwa – Baroka
Kuda Mahachi – Orlando
Leeroy Mavhunga – Yadah
STRIKERS
Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs
Knowledge Musona – Anderlecht
Evans Rusike – Supersport
Kelly Lunga – SC Bonner
Terrence Dzvukamanja – Bidvest wits
Nyasha Mushekwi – Daliang Yigang
Tinotenda Chibharo – FK Sloboda