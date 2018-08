Zimparks on Tuesday shot dead a crocodile that had become a threat to human life in Redcliff.

The beast took the life of a boy(14) who was swimming in Kwekwe River over the weekend.

Ali Phiri’s body was retrieved from the crocodile’s mouth with missing body parts following the attack while his three friends escaped with minor injuries.

Rangers managed to retrieve missing body parts for burial.

Ali, a Form One pupil, was buried at Torwood cemetery on Tuesday. zim papers