Zimbabwe Warriors Starting XI LINEUP for 4 Nations Tournament Final Against Kenya

As the Warriors gear up for their pivotal clash with Kenya in the Malawi Four Nations tournament final, the starting lineup has been unveiled, showcasing a formidable squad with just one change from their previous triumph over Zambia.

Starting XI:

Donovan Bernard (GK)

Munashe Garananga

Gerald Takwara

Teenage Hadebe

Marshall Munetsi (c)

Andy Rinomhota

Junior Makunike

Walter Musona

Daniel Msendami

Tinotenda Kadewere

Macaulay Bonne

Substitutes:

Martin Mapisa

Divine Lunga

Brendan Galloway

Shane Maroodza

Peter Muduhwa

Tivonge Rushesha

Joey Phuthi

Jordan Zemura

Kevin Moyo

Tawanda Maswanhise

Emmanuel Jalai

Marley Tavaziva

Head Coach: Norman Mapeza

With this formidable lineup, the Warriors aim to seize victory and etch their name in tournament glory under the guidance of Head Coach Norman Mapeza.