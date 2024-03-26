Categories: Zim Latest

Zimbabwe Warriors Starting XI LINEUP for 4 Nations Tournament Final Against Kenya

Zimbabwe Warriors

As the Warriors gear up for their pivotal clash with Kenya in the Malawi Four Nations tournament final, the starting lineup has been unveiled, showcasing a formidable squad with just one change from their previous triumph over Zambia.

Starting XI:

  • Donovan Bernard (GK)
  • Munashe Garananga
  • Gerald Takwara
  • Teenage Hadebe
  • Marshall Munetsi (c)
  • Andy Rinomhota
  • Junior Makunike
  • Walter Musona
  • Daniel Msendami
  • Tinotenda Kadewere
  • Macaulay Bonne

Substitutes:

  • Martin Mapisa
  • Divine Lunga
  • Brendan Galloway
  • Shane Maroodza
  • Peter Muduhwa
  • Tivonge Rushesha
  • Joey Phuthi
  • Jordan Zemura
  • Kevin Moyo
  • Tawanda Maswanhise
  • Emmanuel Jalai
  • Marley Tavaziva

Head Coach: Norman Mapeza

With this formidable lineup, the Warriors aim to seize victory and etch their name in tournament glory under the guidance of Head Coach Norman Mapeza.

Share
26th March 2024

Recent Posts

Gvt launches Early Learning Policy, ECD education to begin at 4 years old

Image-InfoMinZw The government yesterday launched the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy (ZELP) at Thornicroft Park Primary… Read More

26th March 2024

Westridge Primary School Teachers Leave School Without Conducting Lessons, Phone Messages Leaked

HARARE:  Married cheating lovers flee amidst intense scrutiny In the wake of the scandalous revelation… Read More

26th March 2024

LIVE: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Kenya Online, Four-Nation Tournament Final Match Streaming Channels

Today, Zimbabwe's national football team is poised to face Kenya in the highly anticipated final… Read More

26th March 2024

Gokwe man drops dead after drinking Lula Lula boosting medicine, Sangoma arrested

Tragedy Strikes: Gokwe Man Dies After Consuming Alleged Sex-Enhancing Potion A somber incident has unfolded… Read More

26th March 2024

Court dismisses ANC application against Zuma’s MK party

The Electoral Court has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) application for the Independent Electoral… Read More

26th March 2024

11 Of The Best African Sporting Legends

11 Of The Greatest Sporting Legends Across The African Continent During the mid-twentieth century, sport… Read More

26th March 2024