Knives out for Norman Mapeza, Donovan Bernard as Zimbabwe Lose 3-1 to Kenya in Four Nations Tournament

In a gripping showdown that saw both teams reduced to 10 men, Kenya’s Harambee Stars emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the Four Nations tournament on Tuesday. The match, pulsating with intensity, unfolded as a tale of resilience and strategic prowess on the field.

The contest kicked off with an early setback for Kenya, as Johnstone Omurwa’s unfortunate own goal handed Zimbabwe the lead just three minutes into the game. Despite facing an uphill battle, Kenya rallied back with determination, with Michael Olunga leveling the score just before halftime.

The momentum shifted in Kenya’s favor after the break, as a physical altercation led to Zimbabwe’s coach Norman Mapeza getting marching orders.

Defender Teenage Hadebe also receiving a red card, reducing the Warriors to 10 men. Seizing the opportunity, Harambee Stars capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Olunga netting his second goal after a brilliant display of composure in front of the goal.

Kenya’s third was a long range bolt that caught the Zimbabwean keeper Donovan Bernard off-guard.

Meanwhile, Warriors fans with the hashtag #mapezaout have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Below are their posts unedited, names removed.

Washington Arubi played up to CAF Semi Final with a small team and was voted into the CAF team Mamelodi Sundowns less than 3 weeks back struggled to score past Arubi and here we are telling the Nation that Donovan is better than Arubi aaaah musanyepere bhora varume,Mapisa last played football when? Because Kadewere plays in France he is better than Dzvukamanja?Zemura panze and you play Makunike kikiki Hakuna bhora rakadaro.#mapezaout as soon as today

