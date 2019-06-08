Zimbabwe Warriors draw with Nigeria in AFCON 2019 friendly match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Saturday, June 8, restricted to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe Warriors in an international friendly match played in Asaba, Delta state.

Captain of the Nigerian side Mikel Obi started the encounter and played till towards the end of the match before he was replaced by John Ogu.

Nigeria started the match impressively with the duo of Alex Iwobi and Mikel Obi dishing out superb passes in the midfield but their forwards failed to break the Warriors defence line.

Nigeria created the first real opportunity in the game in the 6th minute when Paul Onuachu broke free and hit the side net. Zimbabwe, on the other end, also launched an offence a few moments later which saw captain Knowledge Musona missing the target from an acute angle.

Nevertheless, the play soon tilted in favour of the Super Eagles who forced the visitors in their half. Samuel Chukwueze’s low drive shot on the quarter hour made keeper Edmore Sibanda go to the ground to ward off the ball for safety before Alex Iwobi had his effort blocked by Teenage Hadebe for a corner kick.

Zimbabwe tried to get on their feet towards the half hour, but their efforts yielded nothing as Obi Mikel, Samuel Kalu and Chukwueze combined well in the Nigerian midfield to initiate all sorts of problems for their opponents. The heavy rains also made it difficult to take the ball forward.

The game went to the break with both teams tied in a deadlock.

The introduction of Kudakwashe Mahachi for Musona, Talent Chawapiwa for Khama Billiat, Jimmy Dzingai for Tendayi Darikwa and Tinotenda Kadewere for Nyasha Mushekwi at the start of the second half changed the Warriors’ approach as they started to maintain the flow of play.

Nigeria also made some changes in their team and the coming in of Ahmed Musa created some nervous moments for Zimbabwe every time the forward got the ball.

The 26-year-old along with another replacement Henry Onyekuru got a couple of chances which some were denied superbly by George Chigova who came on for Sibanda at half-time.

The game ended in a draw with no goals scored.

Teams:

Nigeria XI: D. Akpeyi, K. Omeruo (Ekong 46′), L. Balogun, J. Collins, O. Aina (Awaziem 46′), O. Mikel (Agu 85′), A. Iwobi, O. Etebo, S. Chukwueze (Onyekuru 74′), S. Kalu (Musa 46′), P. Onuachu (Osimhen 62′).

Warriors XI: E. Sibanda (Chigova 46′), T. Darikwa (Dzingai 46′), D. Lunga, A. Mudimu, T. Hadebe, D. Phiri, M. Nakamba (Munetsi 84′), O.Karuru, K. Billiat (Chawapiwa 46′), K. Musona (Mahachi 46′), N. Mushekwi (Kadewere 46′).