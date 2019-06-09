Prophet Walter Magaya ‘Killed’ Pastor Mutasa…Botched Investment

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries fronted by Prophet Walter Magaya stand accused of allegedly causing the death of Bulawayo based, Pastor Ernest Mutasa.

Mutasa who was a pastor at Assemblies of God allegedly died of stress In April after he sold a family house and invested in stands and other business ventures that were promised by Magaya’s Church, that are yet to come to fruition

He allegedly invested US$14 000 into Magaya’s housing construction scheme in 2016 .

Mutasa’s family, before and after the time of his death has reportedly been frantically trying to recover the investment

The late Pastor Mutasa’s daughter, Miss Bethel Mutasa (36) told Sunday News that her father made the investment in 2016, when he sold their family home to buy three residential stands in Douglasdale under Magaya’s supposed multi-million dollar housing construction scheme.

Miss Mutasa said not only did her father invest in the housing scheme but also in mining, and farming programmes under Magaya’s Yadah Connect a subsidiary of his PHD Ministries.

“What is really painful is that they caused his death and don’t want to acknowledge it. He was stressed and all he wanted to do was to secure a house for the family. He thought this was a good investment but on the contrary it took his life. He sold our family house with the hope of building three houses, which would in turn make returns to the money he invested in the programme,” she said

Miss Mutasa said she had to leave her job in South Africa to pursue the case and had been to PHD offices in Bulawayo many times, where she was on numerous occasions told that the investment was being processed.

A woman who identified herself as Mrs Dube operating from PHDs Bulawayo office said she was aware of the issue and the church through its relevant organs was working towards reimbursing the Mutasa family the money back.

“I am aware of that issue and a refund is being processed as I speak. I cannot comment further on the issue and it would be prudent if you sought comment from Harare,” she said.

An Overseer at the church who only identified himself as Clive said the church was not ready to comment on the matter.

In 2016, Prophet Magaya commissioned a site in Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where he promised to build 5 000 medium to low-density houses as part of the multi-million housing project but, until now nothing much has been done at the construction site.

-state media