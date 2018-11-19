Zimbabwe Warriors cheat death after plane develops electrical fault midair…Report

Last night Zimbabwe social media was buzzing with reports that our senior football team, the Zimbabwe Warriors, escaped death after the aeroplane that was ferrying them developed an ‘electrical fault’ mid air on their way back home.

The Warriors who lost 1 nil to Liberia reportedly landed safely in Accra , Ghana, with no injuries or issues.

At the time of writing there was no comment from ZIFA to confirm or deny the report.

Zimbabwe football boss Philip Chiyangwa was unreachable when our reporters tried to reach him via his mobile.