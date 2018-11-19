I Miss President Morgan Tsvangirai..says Nelson Chamisa

MDC Alliance President Advocate Nelson Chamisa has disclosed that he misses the founding party president Dr Morgan Tsvangirai who was a pillar of strength and source of inspiration to him and the party at large.

Advocate Chamisa posted a heyday picture on his twitter account taken probably decades ago while he was sitting with the late Dr Tsvangirai and two founding party members with an inscription describing part of their moments.

“Down the memory lane with the late party National Chairman Isaac Matongo, President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, War Veteran Dr Tichaona Mudzingwa at a party grassroots meeting. I miss these veterans.

“We have come a long way.The Journey continues and we will get there!!” Chamisa said.

An avid follower of Advocate Chamisa had also the privilege to reignite the old memories by sharing another photo of the latter while being confronted by the police.

Much to Advocate Chamisa who was left in stitches while commenting the photo.

“Kkkk it was our meeting which the police attempted to disrupt.We stood our ground!!Thanks for the pic,” he said.

Tsvangirai died in February this year in South Africa after battling cancer of the colon.