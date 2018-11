Cars burn as Mbare Siyaso industry catches fire

Eyewitnesses who spoke to state media said that the fire was caused by a group of boys were smelting copper at a scrap yard near Magaba.

Apparently, the smelters were doing their business without permission and when the yard owner came back, they fled leaving and left the fire unattended.

The fire went out of control and damaged several cars and structures. The city of Harare later sent a message stating that the fire had been contained.