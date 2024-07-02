Zimbabwe Warriors have been eliminated from the Council of Southern Africa Football Association COSAFA 2024 edition.

This is losing to Kenya by 2 goals to nil in the final Group B match at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors were looking for at least a point to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe played Kenya who were in a must-win situation after a 2-0 defeat to Comoros in their second match on Sunday.

With three groups in the tournament, only the winners advance to the semi-finals, accompanied by the best-placed second team.

Zimbabwe was leading Group B with a perfect six points following back-to-back wins over Zambia and Comoros.

The Warriors need only a point to reach the semis.

Warriors’ Starting XI Announced for COSAFA Cup Group B Finale Against Kenya

Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has revealed the starting lineup for the crucial final game of the 2024 COSAFA Cup Group B against Kenya. The match is set to kick off at 12 noon CAT.

Warriors Starting XI:

  • Raphael Pitisi
  • Emmanuel Jalai
  • Farai Banda
  • Godknows Murwira (c)
  • Malvin Hativagoni
  • Richard Hachiro
  • McKinnon Mushore
  • Kingsley Mureremba
  • Panashe Mutimbanyoka
  • Denzel Mapuwa
  • Takunda Benhura