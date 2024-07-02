Zimbabwe Warriors have been eliminated from the Council of Southern Africa Football Association COSAFA 2024 edition.

This is losing to Kenya by 2 goals to nil in the final Group B match at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors were looking for at least a point to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe played Kenya who were in a must-win situation after a 2-0 defeat to Comoros in their second match on Sunday.

With three groups in the tournament, only the winners advance to the semi-finals, accompanied by the best-placed second team.

Zimbabwe was leading Group B with a perfect six points following back-to-back wins over Zambia and Comoros.

The Warriors need only a point to reach the semis.