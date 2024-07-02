Zimbabwe Warriors have been eliminated from the Council of Southern Africa Football Association COSAFA 2024 edition.
This is losing to Kenya by 2 goals to nil in the final Group B match at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors were looking for at least a point to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Zimbabwe played Kenya who were in a must-win situation after a 2-0 defeat to Comoros in their second match on Sunday.
With three groups in the tournament, only the winners advance to the semi-finals, accompanied by the best-placed second team.
Zimbabwe was leading Group B with a perfect six points following back-to-back wins over Zambia and Comoros.
The Warriors need only a point to reach the semis.
Warriors’ Starting XI Announced for COSAFA Cup Group B Finale Against Kenya
Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has revealed the starting lineup for the crucial final game of the 2024 COSAFA Cup Group B against Kenya. The match is set to kick off at 12 noon CAT.
Warriors Starting XI:
- Raphael Pitisi
- Emmanuel Jalai
- Farai Banda
- Godknows Murwira (c)
- Malvin Hativagoni
- Richard Hachiro
- McKinnon Mushore
- Kingsley Mureremba
- Panashe Mutimbanyoka
- Denzel Mapuwa
- Takunda Benhura