Simelisizwe Sibanda, the former deputy minister of higher education has apologised for improper actions involving the transfer of an ECD teacher.

Sibanda was fired by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa yesterday over the matter.

In a press statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya confirmed the development:

PRESS STATEMENT:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect.

Dr. M. Rushwaya

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

Meanwhile, reports are that Sibanda interrogated the teacher why she was teaching in Matabeleland merely because she has a Shona surname.

Meanwhile, Dr Takavafira Zhou, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President complained about the matter.

Below is his letter of apology: