Nyasha Mushekwi pays Warriors to avoid DRC match boycott

CAIRO: Zimbabwe Warriors will fulfill their last Group A match versus the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) after their China-based teammate Nyasha Mushekwi pledged to settle all their outstanding balances using his own personal money to prevent a boycott of the tournament.

This comes after a heated pay dispute between the players and the Zifa officials is reported to have resulted in the mother body threatening to withdraw the team from the tournament.

Even though Mushekwi has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, he has pledged to use his own personal resources to help out his country.

A Warrious player said,

Mushekwi said he was prepared to use his own funds and asked that we rethink about our threat not to fulfil the DRC game on Sunday.

Group a matches will be played at 2100hrs CAT today.

Zimbabwe vs DRC;

Egypt vs Uganda