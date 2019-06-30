Chenai: I was not raped by Magaya..Sexual exploitation, grooming not ruled out

In a shocking development, a young woman whose parents made a video claiming that she was raped by Walter Magaya when she was still a teenager has made a video of her own refuting the allegations.
Chenai Agatha Maenzanise Hassan appeared together with her husband Christian Hassan in a live Facebook video and rubbished the claims made by her parents.
She said:
This has been fun, I guess, this has been fun, I don’t even know where to start. Firstly I would like to clear the air. I was not raped. If I was, I would have commented on this.
Outspoken UK based child protection activist Betty Makoni took a different view. Here is what she said:
Based on the parents’ narrative, Magaya case has all elements of sexual exploitation grooming. We must worry Zimbabwe does not have a law on sexual exploitation and grooming under guise of religion. The country urgently needs a law on modern day slavery and sexual exploitation. In civilised countries crimes like one Magaya committed is very serious. My fear there could be more victims. The allegations should not be dismissed. Police and social workers in Zimbabwe must intervene in this case.
