Massive Demos & Strikes To Start On Monday: ZCTU

Known for triggering the January 14 massive demonstrations, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has announced that a national strike will commence on the 1st week of July over the state of the economy and the erosion of workers’ salaries by inflation.

The strike follows a Tripartite Negotiation Forum that was held in the past week to discuss Statutory Instrument 142/2019 and the workers’ salaries.

A post on the official Twitter page ZCTU Wrote:

GENERAL STRIKE IS COMING, DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT WEEK Workers are not going to starve to death or continue to die in hospitals or homes without medical care in silence. “Workers are not going to continue to work for transport fares only, or to lose their pension savings.”

The Zimbabwean government recently bought equipment to crush down any protest that might take place.

The Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri is on record saying the army is on standby to crush anti-government protests.

-Agencies