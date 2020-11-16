ZIMBABWE Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named three England born defenders, Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura, Adam Chicksen in the starting eleven to face Algeria in today’s Group H AFCON qualifier at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Khama Billiat will be on the bench when Zimbabwe take on Algeria this afternoon. Also dropped to the bench is Ovidy Karuru, Alec Mudimu and Divine Lunga.

Birthday boy, Zemura, who is the youngest man in the lineup turns 21 today. Speaking about the Bournemouth defender, the coach said:

He Is A Fine Youngster With A Big Heart. His Quality Is Unquestionable & The Passion He Has Shown Is Top Class If You Have Players Like Him In The Team, You Are Assured Of Competition. His Technique, & Tactical Play, Is Up There, He Is Very Intelligent Too.

Eyes will also be on the Nottingham based and England-Born Adam Chicksen on his Warriors debut and Scotland based David Moyo who starts in place of Khama Billiat who will be on the bench.

The match kicks off at 3pm live on ZTV.

Here is the line up chosen by the Zimbabwe coach:

ZIMBABWE WARRIORS STARTING 11

Talbert Shumba

Tendayi Darikwa

Jordan Zemura

Teenage Hadebe

Jimmy Dzingai

Adam Chicksen

Marvelous Nakamba

Tafadzwa Rusike

Tino Kadewere

Knowledge Musona

David Moyo

Substitutes

1 Petros Mhari,10 Ovidy Karuru,11 Khama Billiat, 6 Alec Mudimu, 5 Divine Lunga, 13 Prince Dube, 20 Victor Kamhuka, 7 Terrence Dzvukamanja, 12 King Nadolo 16 Kudakwashe Mahachi

