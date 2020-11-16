The MDC Alliance ad hoc committee established to inquire into the allegations against Tendai Masotsha in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa found that there was no conclusive evidence to link her to his abduction.

Masotsha was suspended as Bulawayo MDC Alliance women assembly’s chairperson after she was linked to the alleged abduction of Muchehiwa, a journalism student.

Muchehiwa, who is nephew of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was allegedly abducted in the city centre and held in captivity for three days, where he was severely tortured by armed men and later dumped at the family home after being linked to the planned protests.

In his account, Muchehiwa said he received a call from Masotsha on July 30, the day he was abducted, asking for his assistance to distribute flyers to be used in the foiled July 31 protests.

Muchehiwa said this led to his abduction as he believes it was a set-up, a charge Masotsha has denied. In response, the MDC Alliance instituted an ad hoc committee to inquire into the allegations.

-Zwnews

No evidence linking Masotsha to Muchehiwa’s abduction- MDC A

no