The government has written a letter requesting to be given names of all teachers who are not reporting for duty.

This came after the teachers rejected a pay rise of more than 100% saying it is below the poverty line.

The teachers are not going to work citing incapacitation, but the government is accusing them of lacking patriotism.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has lambasted the government for requesting for the names of teachers not reporting for duty saying it is a senseless directive that is not the solution.

“School Heads have every right to disregard senseless directives.

“Gvt should focus on capacitating teachers, requesting names of incapacitated teachers is a futile exercise which will only serve to anger the incapacitated teachers,” says ARTUZ.

