AFCON Latest News: Zim Warriors starting line up vs DRC Congo …changes after 3 players get suspended

HARARE: After the sensational heroics on Saturday when Zimbabwe pulled off the most stunning of upsets to beat highly fancied Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their Kinshasa fortress, the Warriors will need to put yet another perfect performance when the two teams clash again at the National Sports Stadium this evening.

Kick-off of this Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group G reverse fixture is 7pm local time, and Zifa has pegged the cheapest ticket for the match at $5.

Besides losing team captain Knowledge Musona, the Warriors will be without goalkeeper George Chigova and defender Alec Mudimu, who picked their second yellow cards against DRC, ruling them out of this match.

Chidzambga will be forced to make major changes to the team that started the last game. Edmore Sibanda is expected to slot in for Chigova, while defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who has played in central defence for his club Orlando Pirates, is likely to be picked to replace Mudimu ahead of Kevin Moyo and Bryan Madzokere.

Warriors probable starting 11

E Sibanda, R Pfumbidzai, M Munetsi, T Hadebe, T Darikwa, D Phiri, M Nakamba, T Kutinyu, O Karuru, K Billiat, K Mutizwa