NOT AGAIN..Another Zanu PF car wrecked, 3 accidents in 4 days

Another Zanu PF vehicle crashed today making it three accidents in space of four days including yesterday’s one which claimed a life.

Midlands provincial vice chairperson Godwin Shiri died on spot in yesterday’s accident.

No deaths or injuries were recorded in today’s accident.

However, six other Zanu-PF members were injured when a Ford Ranger they were travelling in plunged into a river at Gampinya Bridge in Tsheli area, Nkayi on Sartuday.

Chief Insp Makonese said 15 people were in the vehicle.

The accident occurred at the 30KM peg along the Gwelutshena- Gokwe road at around 7PM on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Nkayi District Hospital but later transferred to Silobela District Hospital in the Midlands province.

The party members were coming from a party meeting in Gwelutshena.

Nkayi District Administrator Mrs Matildah Mlotshwa said upon approaching the narrow bridge, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river.

She said all the passengers were Zanu-PF members who were coming from a party meeting.

“We warn members of the public to exercise caution especially when driving at night and avoid overloading as they risk lives,” she said.