Zimbabwe rescues miners trapped for two days underground

13 of the 15 artisanal miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga following a tremor have been rescued alive, and work continues to bring the last 2 to the surface, mines minister Soda Zhemu confirmed.

Zimnbabwe have reacted with jubilation as pictures of the miners who were trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga emerge from the collapsed mine shaft.

The 15 miners are all alive and rescue efforts continue details to follow…