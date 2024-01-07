About 15 artisanal miners who were trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga following a tremor have been rescued alive.
Apparently, mines minister Soda Zhemu confirmed, the development saying government is happy that the trapped miners have been safely rescued.
Meanwhile, Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development naming the rescued miners.
He said all the 15 miners have been safely brought to the surface:
1-Tatenda Gumbo,
2-Kudakwashe Mucharwa,
3-Simbarashe Siziba,
4-Godson Mandimutsa,
5-Owen Jaison,
6-Maxwell Matsangomba,
7-Joseph Sithole
8-Promise Gumbo
9-Akim Tarambira
10-Conrad Tsiga
11-Brian Mucharwa
12-Kodzana Dzina
13-Douglas Mhlanga
14-Robson Magama
15-Believe Mutema.
