About 15 artisanal miners who were trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga following a tremor have been rescued alive.

Apparently, mines minister Soda Zhemu confirmed, the development saying government is happy that the trapped miners have been safely rescued.

Meanwhile, Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development naming the rescued miners.

He said all the 15 miners have been safely brought to the surface:

1-Tatenda Gumbo,

2-Kudakwashe Mucharwa,

3-Simbarashe Siziba,

4-Godson Mandimutsa,

5-Owen Jaison,

6-Maxwell Matsangomba,

7-Joseph Sithole

8-Promise Gumbo

9-Akim Tarambira

10-Conrad Tsiga

11-Brian Mucharwa

12-Kodzana Dzina

13-Douglas Mhlanga

14-Robson Magama

15-Believe Mutema.

Zwnews