Mandy Malebo, the former partner of producer Mondli Ngcobo, tragically passed away on January 4, 2023. Initial reports, circulated on X, suggested that she might have taken her own life, stirring discussions on social media.

The producer, known for his work with Kelly Khumalo, shared a two-year-old child with Mandy. Following their separation, Mondli was obligated to pay child support, and their relationship had been tumultuous. Mandy had publicly criticized Mondli, claiming he was an absent father who never spent time with their son, despite the R1500 child support.

Amidst the outpouring of condolences online, some South Africans speculated that Mandy’s death could be attributed to depression, fueled by a lack of support from Mondli.

Mandy Malebo’s family released a statement confirming her passing, revealing that she had complained of stomach pain. The statement read, “It is with deepest sadness that we confirm the passing of our beloved daughter Mandy Malebo. Mandy fell ill, complaining of a bubbling sensation in her stomach, and was consequently hospitalized on the 27th of December. Her health deteriorated thereafter, which eventually led her to losing her life.”

In the wake of the tragic event, Mondli Ngcobo broke his silence on social media to address the speculation surrounding Mandy’s death. Despite facing hurtful speculations about his role, he urged people to respect her family’s space and grace to mourn the loss. Mondli stated, “I have heard all kinds of hurtful speculations about the cause of death and about me, but personally I urge you to give her family space and grace to mourn the loss. I am waiting for her family to finalize the details of laying her to rest, and I will then share with you accordingly.”

online