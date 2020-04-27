Former ZBC Radio 3 presenter Peter Johns has died. The late UK based DJ has been described by his peers as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest presenters ever.

He has been in hospital since November 2019 following a heart operation.

“Peter was in a South London hospital after succumbing to three strokes and a heart attack,” a source confirmed.

A childhood friend of his KingJayZim tweeted;

I’m saddened 2 learn of e death of my childhood friend,colleague at Radio 3 FM & Zimbabwe’s finest DJ Peter Johns “The Radio Driver”.Peter had been ill 4 some time following a triple heart by pass several years ago.PJ was hospitalised in Nov.2019.

What they said

Ezra Sibanda:

Peter Johns “Radio Driver” but why my brother? I’m shocked and dont even know what to say. Rest In Peace my Big Brother. Dear God what is going on?

Lloyd Msipa:

My heartfelt condolences to the Johns family on the passing of #PeterJohns For us who grew up in 80’s & 90’s remember him as PJ ur DJ or the Radio Driver who hosted the midday show on RADIO 3. Radio will never be the same. Go well Radio driver

Star FM: