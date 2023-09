Zimbabweans will soon use gold-backed digital Tokens for buying goods in shops, this was revealed during the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on 26 September 2023.

Apparently, the Committee urged the government to maintain bank policy rate at 150 percent.

It also resolved to fast-track introduction of gold-backed digital Tokens as new transacting currency to be called ZiG.

The committee continues with tight monetary policies. Zwnews