The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that a total of 53 754 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”.

About 1 472 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 17 499 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika).

And 351 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 3 804 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile,1 191 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.

In a bid to bring order to the country’s chaotic road behavior by some drivers, ZRP launched “Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle on September 12th, 2023.

This operation aims to address the lawlessness and congestion caused by reckless driving, violation of traffic rules, and non-compliance with vehicle registration requirements.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation comes in the wake of lawlessness on the roads, particularly in major cities and towns where some drivers are now flouting road traffic rules.

Asst Com Nyathi said police will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour. He warned that any vehicle found on the road without number plates would be impounded. This also includes newly imported vehicles with temporary plates.

Other stakeholders involved in the blitz aimed at ensuring that vehicle owners comply with the requirements of the law include, local authorities, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Zwnews