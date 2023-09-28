President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has advised Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa to accept defeat and move forward.

Speaking during his party’s Politburo meeting this afternoon, Mnangagwa said the earlier Chamisa realises that elections are now past, the better.

“Both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election re-run is a pipe dream, the earlier he realizes that, the better for himself and his opposition Party,” said Mnangagwa.

“Lets move forward not like the leader of the oposition who remains in the past and wants an election re-run,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa called upon the Politburo and the leadership of his party, across every level, to continue deploying their individual and collective effort for the successful implementation of people centered programs and projects.

Zwnews