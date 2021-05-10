As confusion on why Zambia and Botswana governments are not acknowledging Zimbabwe as a partner in the Kazungula Bridge project whose commissioning is set for today, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has disclosed that the country needs to pay a third of the total cost of the project.

Charamba says doing so would up the country’s stake in the project.

Posting on his ghost Twitter account, @Jamwanda, Charamba said negotiations are currently underway, and will see the development of the Border Facility on the Zimbabwean side, as well as the widening of the Kasane-Victoria Falls City Road.

He writes:

HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, CDE E.D. MNANGAGWA, is now in Kasane where the day will see the official launch of the Tri-National Kazungula Bridge.

Victoria Falls city is a key destination for the area.