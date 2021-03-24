His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is commissioning ZITCO, a National ICT Device Factory in Harare this morning.

He will also hand over computers for public sector workers manufactured by the Zimbabwe Technology Company (ZITCO).

ZITCO is a joint venture between TelOne, Chinese company Inspur and a Government-owned entity and is involved in the assembling of computers, laptops, tablets and other technological gadgets.

It is the first company in Zimbabwe to assemble computers locally and has the capacity to produce 150 000 gadgets annually at its plant in Msasa, Harare.

-Zwnews