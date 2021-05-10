Intratek Zimbabwe managing director Wicknell Chivhayo’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the auditor general’s report on the Gwanda solar project has been postponed.

Over the years, the controversial businessman, Chivhayo had allegedly been implicated in dirty business deals, and he was set to face PAC to give evidence on issues to do with AG’s report regarding the Gwanda Solar Project.

Meanwhile, the meeting had to be temporarily adjourned after Norton legislator Temba Mliswa objected to the matter proceeding, arguing it was before the courts and therefore subjudice.

In the same light, it is reported that Chivayo was given a multi-million advance payment, but failed to deliver a 100 MW solar power plant in Gwanda, also exposing double standards by top government officials.

This exposure came after a Supreme Court ruling on an appeal by the Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi sometime last year, stating that Chivayo must answer to fraud charges emanating from an alleged embezzlement of a US$5.6 million advance payment for a feasibility study at the construction site.

The Supreme Court quashed the High Court ruling which acquitted Chivayo in inexplicable circumstances that saw an accessory to the alleged crime Stanley Chizhanje being convicted.

-Zwnews