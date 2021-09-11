File photo for illustration purposes only
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says Zimbabwe is soon to have biggest steel plant in the region.
He says Tsingshan Steel Project is a multi billion dollar carbon steel project which is in Mvuma, Chivhu which is going to be the biggest in SADC.
“This plant is expected to be the biggest steel plant in the region.
“4000 people are set to be employed directly whilst over 10 000 people are also set to benefit indirectly,” he says.
Apparently, Zimbabwe used to have one of the biggest steel plant in Africa Zisco Steel.
There has been efforts to revive it, but to no avail as there has not been takers.
Meanwhile, ZIMPLATS has spent US$239 million on local equipment suppliers, the group owners Implats has said.
Zimplats spent 56% of equipment supply& consumables on local suppliers as part of its responsibility to empower local communities.
Zwnews