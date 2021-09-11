An electoral expert, Nic Cheeseman says it is hard for any party, particularly ruling party to rig an election when the opposition wins by over 5 percent.

Cheeseman implores electoral stakeholders to learn from countries such as Zambia, Nigeria and Kenya.

He believes that when that happens, then it puts the electoral management body to announce the right results.

“Why is it so much harder to rig elections when the opposition wins by more than 5%?

“How does the bandwagon effect empower the electoral commission to announce the right result?” He says.

Meanwhile, Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says the country’s of opposition needs to rebrand itself.

He says because of the current discord in the opposition camp, he foresees more independent candidates come 2023.

Apparently, Mliswa says Nelson Chamisa is a big brand and people will always follow him even if he changes the name of his party.

Chamisa is on the verge of losing his party’s name to splitter group Movement for Democratic Change-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

It is being alleged that Mwonzora is being used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cripple Chamisa, his arch rival.

Zwnews