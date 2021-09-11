File photo

On the 9th of September 2021 police in Filabusi arrested Sikhumbuzo Nkomo (33) for murder which occurred at Thandabantu, Village, Avoca.

The suspect assaulted his 13 year old son to death with a knobkerrie while punishing him for playing in the bedroom.

Meanwhile, in another matter, police in Fort Rixon are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Khumbulani Ndlovu who is wanted for cases of attempted murder and murder which occurred at York 2 Village, Msudu on 29/09/21.

The suspect who was moulding bricks with the victims stabbed them with a knife during a fight, following an argument on how the bricks were going to be distributed.

Zwnews