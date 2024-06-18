The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is forging ahead with its mapping and listing exercise as the country prepares to conduct its first economic census next year.

The agency held its first meeting over the matter in Bulawayo recently.

Commenting on the matter, Zimstat acting director Aluwisio Mukavhi said the census will help provide baseline data on the composition and size of the economy.

Secretary for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Paul Nyoni has exhorted the business and households to cooperate with Census takers, to enable the country to plan with correct data.

Zwnews