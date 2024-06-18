Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who are currently outside the country have offered to cooperate with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

This after they were invited by ZACC for questioning in a case they are being probed for suspected money laundering.

The two say they are unable to hand themselves over to ZACC investigators for interviews as they are currently out of the country.

Chimombe and Mpofu’s lawyers, Antonio & Dzvetero Legal Practitioners, wrote to ZACC, saying their clients are currently “out of the country”, but will soon avail themselves once they are back.

The two are jointly accused along with businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

