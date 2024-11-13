Zimbabwe and Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence and security cooperation.

The MoU was signed between Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and her counterpart Stergomena Lawrence Tax.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri wrote on her X handle:

As Zimbabwe and Tanzania stand together in their commitment to fortify regional security, I am proud to announce a significant milestone in our collaborative journey with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding in Dar es Salaam.

This MoU, signed with my esteemed Tanzanian counterpart, Hon. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, marks a new chapter in our defence and security co-operation and underscores our shared dedication to a safe and stable region.

This Memorandum is a testament to the deep and enduring relations that Zimbabwe and Tanzania share, rooted in our collective fight for independence.

The agreement stems from the productive discussions held at the 44th SADC Summit in Harare and reflects our commitment to enhancing defence capabilities through mutual co-operation.

The MoU includes provisions for training exchange programmes, enabling our security forces to engage in a wide array of co-operative activities, including military intelligence sharing, joint exercises, cultural exchanges, and the transfer of vital military technologies.

Furthermore, it sets the stage for joint research, development, and production of military hardware – strengthening our self-reliance in defence capabilities.

The signing on 7 November 2024 was not only about security but about honouring the historical bonds that brought our nations together during the liberation struggle.

We owe a debt of gratitude to Tanzania and its people, who, under the visionary leadership of the late President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, offered unwavering support for Zimbabwe’s fight for freedom.

In recognition of this legacy, Zimbabwe has awarded the Royal Order of the Munhumutapa, our highest honour for foreign nationals, to the late President Nyerere and Brigadier General Hashim Mbita, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to our independence.

Zimbabwe remains grateful to Tanzania and SADC allies for their support as we continue to strengthen our independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

We also appreciate the steadfast regional solidarity in our campaign for the unconditional removal of sanctions.

The 39th SADC Summit in Tanzania declared 25 October as a day of regional action against sanctions, further showcasing our united stand.

In the broader context of global security, I must express concern regarding the increasing tensions worldwide, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Such hostilities have far-reaching consequences on smaller nations’ economies. However, the emergence of the BRICS bloc offers a positive counterbalance to the traditional hegemony of the USA and Western powers, giving smaller nations hope in the face of economic challenges.

Hon. Minister Tax echoed this sentiment, emphasising our shared responsibilities as SADC and African Union members.

She highlighted the importance of collaborative strategies to address issues such as terrorism, human trafficking, cross-border crimes, and environmental crises.

No single country can confront these challenges alone; only through unified co-operation can we safeguard our people, sovereignty, and peace in Africa.

This Memorandum of Understanding serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

It reflects our shared vision for a prosperous, peaceful, and secure region and our unwavering commitment to a brighter future for all Africans.

