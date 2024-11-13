Police in Harare are investigating a case of theft from car which occurred at corner King George and Natal Avenue, Avondale on 12/11/24 at around 1230 hours.

Unknown suspects stole a bag containing USD 17 555.00 cash and sport wear from a Nissan X-Trail vehicle after using an unknown object to break the vehicle’s rear right quarter glass.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, on 12/11/24, police in Beatrice acted on received information and arrested Nyarai Chinyama (48) at a house in New Retreat, in connection with unlawful cultivation of seven plants of dagga.

Meanwhile, Taurai Marapira (23) was arrested at a house along Makura Avenue, Kambuzuma, Harare on 11/11/24 for unlawful possession of 15 grammes of Chrystal Meth.

Zwnews