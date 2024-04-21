Devastating news for the family of young Bathabile Meshia Sibanda who died in Poland after a short illness.

The distraught mother Khawulani Sibanda who is in Zimbabwe is appealing for assistance in repatriating her late Daughter’s body from Poland to Zimbabwe.

Bathabile was enrolled at Vincent Pol University in Lublin for a Long Cycle Masters Studies in Physiotherapy for the Academic year 2023/24.

The program was to end on the 31 March 2029.

According to Bathabile’s family, they were told the postmorten showed her death was caused by undisclosed cancer in the stomach.

Those who knew her say Bathabile was a young, quiet and introverted, and most people did not know her.

A first semester physiotherapy student in Vpu. She was 22yrs old.

Let’s help take our young sister’s body to Zimbabwe.

Her family had invested all their savings paying for her Universitiy studies and dont have the financial means to repatriate her body.

Other students are trying to help by arranging and getting all paperwork to her family in Zimbabwe.

Lets donate via gofund me or contact friends and family for more details +48 577 807 798. Mother +263774094886.

The contact for someone in Poland is Siphosenkosi +48731347351

ezra sibanda