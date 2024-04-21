Government officials and senior members of the ZANU PF party gathered in Rutenga, Mwenezi, yesterday to bid farewell to Shumirai Sandra Moyo, the daughter of Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Director, Ambassador Isaac Moyo, and Honorable Priscilla Zindari. Sandra, who worked as a nurse in Ireland for the past five years, passed away on April 3, 2024, in Dublin after battling brain cancer.

The funeral proceedings were attended by various dignitaries, with the Chief Mourner being the Honorable Vice President, Cde KCD Mohadi.

Ambassador Moyo shared the heartbreaking details of his daughter’s illness, recounting how she fell ill while at work and was later diagnosed with brain cancer. Despite receiving medical treatment, Sandra’s condition worsened, and she spent six weeks in intensive care without improvement. Her mother, Honorable Priscilla Zindari-Moyo, stood by her side throughout her ordeal, providing love and support until the very end.

Sandra’s funeral took place on Sunday, where she was laid to rest.