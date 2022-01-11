…we are going to start issuing the passports within the next 3 days and training of staff was key to come up with a seamless process…

The Registrar General Offices says it is now ready; with new e-passport equipment and the system now in place ahead of the issuance of new passports set to begin at the end of the week.

The government launched the e-passport is a landmark development that saw Garsu Paulis getting the nod to produce modern passports that comply with global aviation benchmarks.

The company is now good to go and a visit to Garsu Pasaulis offices at the Immigration Department in Harare this Monday saw workers undergoing training to mark the changeover to the new system.

“The change over from the old to the new system requires extensive training of personnel and we are happy that we have completed the process as you can see our workers are being educated by the trainers on how the system works,” said Chukkri Assal Managing Director Garsu Pasaulis.

The simulation of the new system was also conducted to assess its conformity and issuance of the new e-passports to the general public is expected to start this week.

“We are going to start issuing the passports within the next 3 days and training of staff was key to come up with a seamless process.”

Garsu Pasaulis will establish similar infrastructure and systems in all the country’s provinces and Bulawayo is next on the list as the national programme begins.

Meanwhile, the Government of Zimbabwe recently came under fire for warning that all passports would expire in 2023.

This saw many civil organisations registering dismay saying the move was unfair.

In response the government had to backtrack and pointed out that it won’t freeze all passports in a day.

With the e-passports coming on board, the old all passports will be gradually phased out.

Zbc/ Zwnews