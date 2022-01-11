The Chinese government has accused some western media outlets of smearing its investment in Zimbabwe by making & spreading fake news.

The Chinese government through its Embassy in Harare says these media outlets are not guardians of the interests of the Zimbabwean people, but guardians of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“Spooking Chinese investors in Zim is what they really want,” says the Embassy.

The Embassy gave an example of Jinding Mining which was reportedly being accused of working illegally in Zimbabwe.

The company says is has requisite license, EMA certificate & community consent for quarry mining.

Jinding Mining adds that relocated families are compensated to their satisfaction; agreement was signed in presence of local councilor, chief & village representatives.

The company pointed out that legal actions are underway to stop false stories.

Zwnews