While there has been a lot of conspiracy theories regarding the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine donated by China, a former cabinet minister believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be the first person to get vaccinated.

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo believes that if President Mnangagwa gets vaccinated first, when program is rolled out tomorrow, it would help boost confidence in the vaccine among fellow Zimbabweans.

His comments came after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa became the first person to be vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this afternoon.

Ramaphosa was vaccinated on camera followed by the country’s health minister Zweli Mkhize.

And Moyo believes if Mnangagwa could follow suit, that would help Zimbabweans some of them who have been skeptical to gain some confidence in the program as well as the vaccine.

“The one question on everyone’s lips is whether President Mnangagwa will lead by example as other leaders have done & be the first to take the Chinese donated Sinopharm Covid19 vaccine at Wilkins Hospital tomorrow, to inspire public confidence in the vaccine’s safety & efficacy!” noted Moyo.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says tomorrow at 10am the inaugural shots of Sinopharm will be administered to health workers at the Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

