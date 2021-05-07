The Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the squad to face Pakistan in the 2nd Test match starting today at Harare Sports Club.

Wessly Madhevere has been called up while Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who joined the team squad as cover on the eve of the first Test vs @TheRealPCBMedia, has been retained for the second game starting Friday.

However, Zimbabwe will be without the injured trio of Sean Williams, Prince Masvaure and Craig Ervine when they face @TheRealPCB in the second Test.

Apparently, Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club last week.

Zimbabwe, had previously secured an upset 19-run victory in the second match, and were set for another surprise success as opener Wesley Madhevere (59) and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on 64 runs for the second wicket as the home team reached 101-1 after 13 overs, needing 65 runs off 42 balls, but fell short.

-Zwnews